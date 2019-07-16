ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police will be holding a summer block party on August 3.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Floyd Gwin Park.

The party will feature music and games, including jumpers, kickball, and a dunking booth. Free hot dogs, chips, cookies, popcorn and drinks will also be available.

Photographs with Odessa police officers will be available, and children can also be fingerprinted.

Finally, there will be several bicycles raffled off for children, both younger and older.

For more information on this event you can visit OPD's website.