MIDLAND, Texas — For the eighth consecutive year, Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers.

Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1st by visiting arborday.org/oncor .

The website also offers tools to identify the safest and most strategic location for planting and estimate annual energy savings once the tree matures.

Customers will be required to submit their ESI ID, located on their electric bill, to complete the online reservation process.

The trees stand between one-and-three feet tall and will be delivered directly to customers in the fall.

Oncor customers in the Midland–Odessa area also have the option to receive up to two five-gallon trees, available for pick-up Nov. 2nd and Nov. 9th at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

“By giving away and helping to plant more than 8,000 free trees, we are all working together to celebrate energy conservation, environmental stewardship and a reduction in household electricity bills across the state,” said Gus Ortega, Oncor area manager.

This program also supports the ongoing Time for Trees initiative, a commitment to planting 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide by 2022, the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

Oncor encourages customers to remember that trees and power lines don’t mix, and that home and business owners should always avoid planting trees under power lines.

