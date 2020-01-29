BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: A Chesapeake Energy spokesperson has confirmed one person has died after an oil well blowout and fire in Burleson County.

The fire was reported at the oil well around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Deanville on County Road 127. Chesapeake Energy Spokesperson Gordon Pennoyer said three others were also hurt, but their conditions are not known at this time. They have been transported to hospitals in Houston and Austin for treatment.

What caused the blowout is not known.

Texas DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan has confirmed with KAGS News that multiple emergency crews are on scene of an oil field blowout in Burleson County. There are injuries, Morgan said, but could not confirm how severe or how many people were hurt.

The call for help came in just before 3 p.m. Morgan said people reported there had been a blowout on the oil property owned by Chesapeake Energy, which is based out of Oklahoma City. The field is located on FM 60 and County Road 127, just outside of Deanville.

Morgan said Chesapeake Energy is working with the authorities at the scene. The roads leading to the area have been blocked off. They are not allowing anyone out at this time, but Chesapeake employees are allowed inside to continue working.

What is an oil well blowout?

Oil well blowouts are different from explosions. Trooper Morgan described it as a blowout to KAGS. Blowouts can happen when an amount of crude oil is released uncontrollably from a well, according to Petro. Blowouts can lead to explosions if an open flame or a spark comes into contact with it.

