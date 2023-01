Alvarez is retiring after 30 years of service.

ODESSA, Texas — After 30 years of service, Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez will be officially retiring.

OFR will be holding a retirement celebration for him.

The community is invited to come out to the central fire station on 1100 W. 2nd at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Alvarez retires a little over three months after assistant fire chief of administration, Joey White, retired also after 30 years of service.