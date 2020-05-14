ODESSA, Texas — The Medical Center Hospital volunteer group gathered on Thursday and painted kindness rocks in support of front-line employees in the hospital system.

The group came together to paint the rocks from 1-4 p.m. in Odessa, with designs featuring inspirational quotes, fun "critters," and other paintings of the artist's choice.

The volunteer group was assisted by Recom Rocks and Landscaping, who donated one cubic yard of landscape rocks to be painted.

Sherwin Williams on JBS Parkway in Odessa also donated 5 gallon buckets that allowed the group to wash the rocks in preparation of the painting.

Pamela Andrews

The group hopes to deliver the painted rocks to the hospital on Friday.

The Medical Center Hospital system has reported no new COVID-19 cases over the past week after having conducted a total of 918 tests as of Thursday, May 14.

There are currently no COVID-19 positive patients being treated at any location within the Medical Center Hospital system, but the hospital did receive a case of remdesivir from the state which would allow a five-day course treatment plan to be conducted for up to six potential future COVID-19 patients.

