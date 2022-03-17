x
Odessa Spire lights up to support Ukraine

The spire is now shining blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts announced Wednesday night the Odessa Spire has been lit to support Ukraine.

This is another example of support between sister cities Odessa, Texas and Odessa, Ukraine.

“Our namesake city is going through an unimaginable humanitarian crisis. Our hope is that by seeing our Spire lit in the national colors of Ukraine, it will encourage our residents to donate to humanitarian agencies like The Red Cross to get help to this who need it most,” explained Odessa Arts executive director Randy Ham.

