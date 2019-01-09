There has been no shortage of kindness pouring out of the Basin, even in the wake of a shooting that has taken seven lives.

Multiple restaurants in Midland and Odessa are offering free food to first responders and officers on September 1.

Here is a list of places they can go to receive free food.

Cici's Pizza-Locations at 2106 Rankin Hwy. in Midland or 1435 E. 8th St. Odessa

Orange Leaf-Locations at 4400 N. Midkiff Midland 4931 E. 42nd St. Odessa

Scratch Kitchen-Location at 2701 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

We will update this article as we find out more information. Feel free to reach out to us at news@newswest9.com.