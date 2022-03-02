Odessa shelter welcomes people during cold winter weather

Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army in Odessa, Luis Melendez said this shelter opened its doors as am emergency inclement temporary shelter.

ODESSA, Texas — During these temperature drops, many people are left without a warm place to stay overnight. Many non-profits are coming together to provide that for people.

One of those non-profits is the Salvation Army. NewsWest 9 spoke with Luis Melendez, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army serving Ector County.

He said this shelter opened its door as a emergency inclement temporary shelter, which means when the weather drops to a certain temperature, they open the shelter people in the community.

"To be a shelter classified as inclement weather, that means the weather is 34 degrees and below," said Melendez. "The temperature remains that cold over night for a day or two, then we will have to make arrangements as best as we can with our limited employees and volunteers to make this happen."

Melendez said that shelters like these provide help in more ways than one

"People share a meal and take a nice hot shower," said Melendez. "They have a bed to sleep in and in the morning we provide breakfast, then lunch and dinner."

Melendez said that one of the biggest necessities during these times is food.

"With soup or chili, like we are serving now for lunch, all those are elements keep you nice and warm," said Melendez. "People are happy and I can see that expression on them. That expression of gratitude."

"In times like these Melendez reflects on the kindness of the community.

"If you live in a car or you are homeless out in the streets or you don't have any heating capabilities at home, then don't stay out in that inclement weather," said Melendez. "Come here and we will provide you with something, with the love of God and the love of the community."