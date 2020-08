Uniformed first responders can visit the Central Fire Station for a free to-go meal.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Rotary is commemorating Odessa Strong on the anniversary of the August 31 mass shooting.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the rotary will be providing free to-go lunch for uniformed first responders.

First responders can visit the Central Fire Station on 2nd Street for the free lunch.

For more information you can reach out to the Rotary Club of Odessa.