Odessa Animal Shelter offering deals for toy donations

A donation of five new, unwrapped toys can get you a free microchip or some money off of your adoption fee.

The Odessa Police Department is joining NewsWest 9 for the Salvation Army Toy Drive.

To help bring in donations for the toy drive, OPD is offering discounts for the animal shelter in exchange for toys.

For every five toys donated to the toy drive, donors can receive a free microchip or $10 off a pet donation fee.

Toys must be new and unwrapped when donated.

All toys will be given to the Salvation Army to distribute to needy families throughout the Permian Basin.

For more information on the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army Toy Drive including other drop-off locations, you can click or tap here.