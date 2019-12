ODESSA, Texas — On Dec. 30, Lieutenant Bradley Standerfer will be honored for his outstanding courage during the August mass shooting, which took many lives.

Standerfer, who is now an officer at the University of Texas Permian Basin, will be recognized and given honor for his role that stopped the gunman in Odessa.

Officer Standerfer will be given recognition by the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration at the First Responder Bowl at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.