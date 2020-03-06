ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and Ector County are getting ready for more Black Lives Matter protests. One of the biggest concerns is how demonstrators can participate safely.

Law enforcement tells NewsWest 9 they are all for people protesting and wanting people to stand up for injustice. They are just hoping people do it safely and remain peaceful.

“It’s within our constitution, we can express our feelings and our ideas in public," said Mike Griffis, Ector County Sheriff. "It’s everybody’s God-given right and it's the right given by the United States of America to protest."

Odessa Police Department's communications officer, Cpl. Steve LeSueur, says people have the right to be upset and voice their opinion.

In fact, downtown Odessa blocked off its streets for demonstrators Wednesday night so that they could march.

“We anticipated this protest and you know we have provided security at the protest," LeSueur said. "It’s just our way of showing and demonstrating to the rest of country that it is possible to have a peaceful protest.”

The sheriff’s office and Odessa Police tell us that they will not get in the way of protesters and their message.

They will only step if things get out of hand or if people are in danger.

“We are in no way going to confront the protesters but if there’s people that are harmed or property damage has occurred or anything like this we will," Griffis said. "You know we just encourage everybody to be peaceful as you express your feelings and make your voice is heard.”

Those who riot, use weapons, damage businesses, or get in the way of traffic that has not been designated for a protest or march, could get a ticket or arrested.

