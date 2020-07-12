Downtown Odessa and NewsWest 9's Jolina Okazaki hold free virtual painting class

Classes will be held online, and materials are free thanks to Winterfest sponsors.

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa is partnering with NewsWest 9's Jolina Okazaki for a new virtual painting class.

There will be two classes and two reruns featuring holiday-themed paintings.

Classes will be held online, and materials are free thanks to Winterfest sponsors.

Supplies can be picked up the day before a painting class at 119 W. 4th Street. When you get there call 432-335-4682 and the supplies will be brought to your curbside.

You can also purchase your own supplies if you can't pick up them up. Email amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov to receive the list of supplies.

The first painting class will be at 6:30 p.m. on December 8 and will be rerun at noon on December 11. The second will be on December 15 and rerun on December 18.