Downtown Odessa and NewsWest 9's Jolina Okazaki hold free virtual painting class

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa is partnering with NewsWest 9's Jolina Okazaki for a new virtual painting class.
There will be two classes and two reruns featuring holiday-themed paintings.
Classes will be held online, and materials are free thanks to Winterfest sponsors.
Supplies can be picked up the day before a painting class at 119 W. 4th Street. When you get there call 432-335-4682 and the supplies will be brought to your curbside.
You can also purchase your own supplies if you can't pick up them up. Email amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov to receive the list of supplies.
The first painting class will be at 6:30 p.m. on December 8 and will be rerun at noon on December 11. The second will be on December 15 and rerun on December 18.
Classes are completely free and you can sign up by clicking or tapping here.