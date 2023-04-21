Odessa Fire Rescue announces new chief

Jason Cotton has been with the department for 27 years, serving as the interim chief since January.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue made a big announcement for the community on Friday.

The department named Jason Cotton as their new fire chief. Cotton is a 27-year veteran of the department and has been serving as the interim chief since the retirement of John Alvarez back in January.

Cotton has already started laying out his plan for the future of OFR.

"Our focus is going to be on training, and ultimately what will make us the best of the best,” said Cotton. “That's what I want. Whether it's sending people to classes, doing hands-on training, bringing people here to help us. Whatever it takes. That's what we're going to focus on."