ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa community is coming together for a prayer vigil after the death of George Floyd.

Protests and vigils are popping up across the country in honor of the man who was killed after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes.

Friday's vigil will start at 6 p.m. at the Ector County Courthouse.

NewsWest 9 will be livestreaming the vigil on Facebook, YouTube and our website for those who can't attend.

