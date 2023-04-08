Odessa city pools are closing but some in Midland will remain open temporarily

Odessa is closing all city pools for the rest of the summer due to multiple reasons, while some in Midland remain open for a short period of time.

ODESSA, Texas — If you live in Odessa, the city is closing all pools for the rest of the summer.

This includes the aquatic centers, swimming pools and spray grounds.

The city said due to time constraints and pool maintenance, Doggy Day was canceled this year and both splash pads are in need of repairs.

They said this is why city pools have always shut down a week before school starts.

In Midland, the Washington Aquatic Center and Doug Russell will remain open for a few more days.