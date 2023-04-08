Odessa city pools are closing but some in Midland will remain open temporarily

ODESSA, Texas — If you live in Odessa, the city is closing all pools for the rest of the summer.
This includes the aquatic centers, swimming pools and spray grounds.
The city said due to time constraints and pool maintenance, Doggy Day was canceled this year and both splash pads are in need of repairs.
They said this is why city pools have always shut down a week before school starts.
In Midland, the Washington Aquatic Center and Doug Russell will remain open for a few more days.
The Dennis The Menace splash pads will remain open through Labor Day weekend and Labor Day. HEB's splash pad depends on the Rockhounds schedule.