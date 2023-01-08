Odessa Arts, Downtown Odessa unveil plans for new monthly art celebration

“First Friday” will highlight local artists and businesses.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts and Downtown Odessa announced their first-ever “First Friday” event will take place on Friday from 6-9 p.m.

It’s set to start a new tradition of celebrating the arts on the first Friday of every month.

This will feature "gallery hops" or "art walks,” where several artists will display their work to the public. Several downtown businesses are also taking part.

Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham shared with NewsWest 9 how the idea of “First Friday” came to life.

"So, we wanted to do something that, not only provided entertainment for the community, but also drove patrons into the businesses to shop, and to buy drinks, and to get food, and to make an adventure out of being downtown, so that's really where First Friday was born," said Ham.