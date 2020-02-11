Family Resiliency Center becomes new home for the Community Art Gallery

Many art pieces come from alumni of Odessa College.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts has found a new location for its Community Art Gallery for the rest of 2020 and 2021.

According to an Odessa Arts press release, the company has joined forces with the Family Resiliency Center of the Permian Basin.

“Back in March, we were preparing to install the new community art gallery at City Hall, but then COVID hit,” says Randy Ham, Odessa Arts Executive Director. “We exhibited the works virtually, but we really wanted to find a space where community members could visit safely in person. That’s when the Family Resiliency Center stepped up.”

The art pieces were delivered and installed by a joint team of employees from Odessa Arts and the Family Resiliency Center.

The press release confirmed that many of the works in the gallery were created by former Odessa College students.

Goff, photography instructor at Odessa College, was pleased that many of the artists exhibiting had ties to OC. “Eight of the twenty artists are either former OC students or current faculty/staff." says Steve Goff, a photography instructor at Odessa College. "It makes me proud of the work we are doing at Odessa College.”

The center has already installed two pieces of art into their building and the center is open to go into as long as Covid-19 guidelines are maintained.

Artworks can be purchased, but buyers must go directly through the artist, not the Family Resiliency Center Odessa Arts says.