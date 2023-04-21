6 Odessa families celebrate adoption day at the Ector County Courthouse

Several locals added children to their forever families.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Friday was a very special day for six families who visited the Ector County Courthouse, as they started a new journey in their life by adopting children.

“Today was what we call adoption day," said Gaven Norris, managing attorney for the Gaven Norris Law Office. "This is where we’re celebrating six families who are adopting, everywhere from children placed with them from the Department of Family Services, or CPS, to stepparent adoptions.”

Norris and his team helped the families for most of the journey.

“Our philosophy is that if a child wants to be loved, there should be nothing stopping them in the way from being legally put together with people who love them and want to be a part of their lives, who want to support them, who want to show them the best the world has to offer, and that’s what today is about," said Norris.

For some families, the adoptions were months in the making, and for others, maybe years.

But for all these families, it was worth all the effort, no matter how long it took. They're just happy that their journey finally got to this point.