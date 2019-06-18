ODESSA, Texas — As a part of the PICK Education’s model, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and a group of student researchers from ECISD are working together on a treatment for cancer in space.

A group of 6th graders from Nimitz Middle School will be travelingto Lubbock on June 18 to meet with a team of researchers from the Department of Surgery at TTUHSC.

There, they will load their experiment samples for spaceflight.

The study aims to treat colon cancer with a method for astronauts who are exposed to radiation in space.

The experiment is set to launch to the International Space Station on the SpaceX CRS on July 18.