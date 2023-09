On Sept. 2, OAS is putting on a vaccine clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They are offering $5 microchips and $15 rabies shots.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter is putting on a vaccine clinic on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm.

Some of the things that OAS is offering is $5 microchips, $15 rabies shots and if you want a bundle, you can get DAPP (Distemper), Bordetella and rabies shots for $35.

OAS says it is a cash only.