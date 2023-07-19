Nueva Vista Golf Course land sold to 2 buyers

Documents obtained by NewsWest 9 show that two LLCs bought the land from Midland-Odessa Golf Corporation.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County records show that Nueva Vista Golf Course was purchased by two LLCs on July 10.

According to documents obtained by NewsWest 9, Boot Lake Ranch Property Owner, LLC and Nueva Boot, LLC purchased the land from Midland-Odessa Golf Corporation.

A City of Midland Developer and Public Information map lists the plot of land as a whole at just over 220 acres in size.

Nueva Boot purchased a 51.097 acre tract of the land.

Boot Lake Ranch Property Owner walked away with the rest of the property, minus a couple of small exemptions that are under an acre each.

It is still unclear what each company plans to do with the plots they bought. With the land currently zoned as an agricultural zone , regulations are fairly flexible.

The golf course will be closing their doors on July 24 .