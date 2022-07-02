Nonprofits partner to support Permian Basin veterans

The nonprofits say the goal is to make life easier for not only the veterans but also for their spouses and children.

ODESSA, Texas — America's Warrior Partnership and the Permian Strategic Partnership are teaming up to help support 20,000 veterans across the Permian Basin.

The nonprofits say the goal is to make life easier for not only the veterans but also for their spouses and children by bringing them together and connecting them with local resources.

They say they want the Permian Basin to be a place for veterans to come to and have a good quality of life, utilizing the national network to support those moving here or transitioning out of the military to the Permian Basin.