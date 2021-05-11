Nonprofit helps connect children through Bible study

The nondenominational organization started amid the pandemic to help children build friendships and faith.

ODESSA, Texas — A new nonprofit is giving kids the chance to learn about building community, friendship, and importantly, building trust in their faith.

Seek First is a non-denominational organization that started as an idea when the pandemic happened. Now it’s become incredibly successful and its only started this year.

From singing, to dancing, it's days like this that keep the children having fun. But in between all of it, is something even powerful.

"You see kids memorizing memory verses, playing games, you understand it’s a necessity to be a part of it,” Marybeth Harrison, Seek First Midland Lead teacher said.

Seek First is one of the newest non-denominational non-profits in the Basin that started in the middle of the pandemic. That was what sparked the need.

“There was nothing stopping us, we had friends and new friends come see us and we wanna be part of it now more than ever,” teacher Danielle Runyan said.

2020-a time of uncertainty and fear that was only growing day by day. That was when Danielle and MaryBeth knew they had a calling to do something.

“Where do we go, who’s providing for us, God is like seek me... Matthew 6:33. We said that every week too," Runyan said.

When the world was looking down, Seek First knew the only way to move forward was to look a little higher.

"During COVID, there was a need for kids to be loved on and seen in person. Me and Danielle had this calling to serve kids and love on them like god is calling us to this and he has opened every door to us since," Harrison said.

From lunches to games, worship to small group time, children are building friendships. All the while they're turning to faith, especially during a time when we need it most.

"I love that they get to connect with kids they wouldn’t otherwise know," Runyan said.

As prayers kept pouring in, so were donations. The message is to never underestimate the power of prayer-sometimes a plan is already in place, the only thing you have to do is seek first.

"Every day is a new challenge, God is not surprised by anything and when you put hope in him, he can make beautiful things out of hard things if you let him," Runyan said.

The program lasts from 8-10 weeks. Their next session is coming up September and will last until November.