Night in Old Pecos Festival gets new home

PECOS, Texas — The Night in Old Pecos Festival has been a tradition for nearly 30 years.

Now however, it has a new home.

This year's event will take place at the Buck Jackson Arena on July 29-30. Friday will run from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday will run 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

There will be vendors, food booths and activities for children of all ages.

Friday will feature a performance by Mariachi Los Toritos De Valentine Del Castillo.

Women's riding group Flor Del Deierto will be doing tricks as well.

Saturday will have live entertainment from Los Tigrillos, the Texans Band and Ken Baucham.

For the first time at the festival there will also be a goat roping contest.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can call 432-445-2406. One day passes are $15 and two day passes are $25. Children 12 and under get in free.