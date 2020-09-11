Newswest 9 kicks off annual toy drive

NewsWest 9 is partnering with the Salvation Army and Market Street to help gather and distribute toys to children in West Texas.

TEXAS, USA — NewsWest 9, the Salvation Army and Market Street have once again partnered in 2020 for the annual toy drive.

The toy drive, which kicks off on November 9, will help gather and distribute toys to children in West Texas to make sure they have a happy Christmas.

Red barrels will be at select locations across Midland, Odessa and Big Spring to collect toys.

If you are interested in helping, you can purchase a new, unwrapped toy and place it in a red barrel at one of the below locations.

All toys will be distributed by the Salvation Army and will stay local.

Midland

Bill Williams Tire Center 1500 Rankin Hwy

Brookdale of Midland 1801 W. Loop 250 N.

Doubletree 117 W. Wall St

Hispanic Cultural Center 1311 E. Wadley Ave.

MArket Street 4706 N Midlkiff Rd

MCSO 400 S Main St.

My Community Credit Union 600 W. Louisiana 912 N. Midkiff Dr. 4001 N. Big Spring St.

SK Arms 4400 Midland Dr. #640

United Supermarket 3317 Midland Dr 1002 Andrews Hwy



Odessa

A-1 Homes 4750 Andrews Hwy

AT&T 4937 E. 42nd St Odessa, Tx

Basin Family Care 601 East 2nd St.

Blanton Elementary 4101 Lynbrook AVE.

Gonzales Elementary 2700 Disney St.

Market Street 4950 E. 42nd

Marriott Downtown 305 E. 5th St.

My Community Credit Union 1350 E 8th St.

NE Property Management 7701 E HWY 80

Odessa City Hall 411 W. 8th St.

Odessa Ultimate Tool & Safety 403 W. 2nd St.

Odessa Fire Department 1100 W. 2nd St. 1801 E Murphy 5151 5151 E. University 2616 N. Golder 7155 Eastridge Road 3414 Brentwood 2425 W. 16th St. 301 E. Yukon

Pathway Baptist Church 1601 W. University Blvd.

Pease Elementary 1800 W. 22nd St.

United Supermarket 1350 E 8th St.

United Supermarket 2751 N. County Road West

Vintage Deluxe 1901 N. County Rd West

Walgreens 1305 W. University Blvd.

Big Spring