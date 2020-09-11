Newswest 9 kicks off annual toy drive

TEXAS, USA — NewsWest 9, the Salvation Army and Market Street have once again partnered in 2020 for the annual toy drive.
The toy drive, which kicks off on November 9, will help gather and distribute toys to children in West Texas to make sure they have a happy Christmas.
Red barrels will be at select locations across Midland, Odessa and Big Spring to collect toys.
If you are interested in helping, you can purchase a new, unwrapped toy and place it in a red barrel at one of the below locations.
All toys will be distributed by the Salvation Army and will stay local.
Midland
- Bill Williams Tire Center 1500 Rankin Hwy
- Brookdale of Midland 1801 W. Loop 250 N.
- Doubletree 117 W. Wall St
- Hispanic Cultural Center 1311 E. Wadley Ave.
- MArket Street 4706 N Midlkiff Rd
- MCSO 400 S Main St.
- My Community Credit Union
- 600 W. Louisiana
- 912 N. Midkiff Dr.
- 4001 N. Big Spring St.
- SK Arms 4400 Midland Dr. #640
- United Supermarket
- 3317 Midland Dr
- 1002 Andrews Hwy
Odessa
- A-1 Homes 4750 Andrews Hwy
- AT&T 4937 E. 42nd St Odessa, Tx
- Basin Family Care 601 East 2nd St.
- Blanton Elementary 4101 Lynbrook AVE.
- Gonzales Elementary 2700 Disney St.
- Market Street 4950 E. 42nd
- Marriott Downtown 305 E. 5th St.
- My Community Credit Union 1350 E 8th St.
- NE Property Management 7701 E HWY 80
- Odessa City Hall 411 W. 8th St.
- Odessa Ultimate Tool & Safety 403 W. 2nd St.
- Odessa Fire Department
- 1100 W. 2nd St.
- 1801 E Murphy 5151
- 5151 E. University
- 2616 N. Golder
- 7155 Eastridge Road
- 3414 Brentwood
- 2425 W. 16th St.
- 301 E. Yukon
- Pathway Baptist Church 1601 W. University Blvd.
- Pease Elementary 1800 W. 22nd St.
- United Supermarket 1350 E 8th St.
- United Supermarket 2751 N. County Road West
- Vintage Deluxe 1901 N. County Rd West
- Walgreens 1305 W. University Blvd.
Big Spring
- Amy Reese Dentistry 710 S. Main St.
- Big Spring Jr. High 624 E. 6th St.
- Coahoma Elementary School 400 Ramsey Ave.
- Goliad Elementary 1801 Goliad St.
- Kentwood Early Childhood 2500 Merrily Dr.
- Moss Elementary School 3200 Fordham Ave.
- Toxai Carbon 1211 N. Midway Rd.