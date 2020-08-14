NewsWest 9's parent company foundation awards grants to local nonprofits

TEGNA Foundation presented grant money to three local non-profits: Jubilee Center, Bully Beds, and Permian Basin Rehab Center

On Thursday Newswest 9 presented checks to three local non-profits.

It's a part of Newswest 9's parent company's foundation called TEGNA Foundation...which allows us to invest in worthy causes in our community.

"There's a food insufficiency as people lose their jobs, and we see more and more people coming into the food pantries and not just us, but all the food pantries around. so there's a tremendous need out there, and we're filling it", Michael Jordan, President of the Board at Jubilee Center said.

"At Bully Beds we will use this wonderful donation than you very much for additional fencing and to feed and vet the many rescues we have at our rescue in Andrews," Amy Adams of Bully Beds Inc said.

If you are a 501C3 and are interested in learning more about this grant, head to the TEGNAfoundation.org or email foundation@newswest9.com.

The deadline to apply for the next round of grants is August 28.

