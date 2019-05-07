MIDLAND, Texas — New volunteers will wear the badge of safety with their swearing-in to protect abused and neglected children.

Family and friends of six new volunteers will be present at the Midland County Courthouse to witness the Honorable Ellen Griffin swear-in of the Court Appointed Special Advocates on July 8 at 12 p.m.

Along with taking an oath to advocate in the best interest of abused children, the volunteers will also promise to SPEAK UP for children in foster care.

The advocates, who are volunteers for CASA of West Texas, will begin advocating immediately.

There's about 500 children across seven counties in West Texas where volunteers are needed.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, you can click here for more information.