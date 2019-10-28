MIDLAND, Texas — There will be five new volunteers who take the front line as advocates for abused children for CASA.

The Honorable Ellen Griffith of the Child Protective Court of the Permian Basin will have the honor of swearing in the volunteers as Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children.

These promising individuals will take an oath to advocate in the best interest of the child on October 28 at 10AM.

Once the five volunteers are sworn in, they will begin advocating for children immediately.

If you are interested in becoming an abused child's hero as an advocate, you can contact Hope Stadler at hopes@casawtx.org or visit www.CASAwtx.org.