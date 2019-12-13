MIDLAND, Texas — The Henderson Child Care Center in the MISD school district brought relief and happiness once their doors opened.

Now the district employees are now once again seeing joy with the new center.

It recently earned a perfect 4-Star rating, after passing all of its inspections with a perfect score.

HCCC did not receive citations during the process, leaving them with a high score from Texas Rising Star.

The HCCC Director, Kelly Moore, acknowledges the accomplished hard work of her staff and the dedication to the program and the children.

"I have an amazing staff. This could not have been accomplished without their hard work and dedication to the program and the children."

The child care center, which provides an option for MISD employees, are currently caring for 45 children.