Museum of the Southwest holds Permian Basin community glass art contest

Anyone under the age of 18 is invited to submit a hot air balloon design, with a chance for it to be turned into a blown glass sculpture to hang in the museum.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest is holding a community glass art project as part of their remodel of the Fredda Turner Durham Children’s Museum.

The project gives anyone under the age of 18 a chance to submit a hot air balloon design, colored on a printout available through the link below. 10 winning designs will be chosen for Texas glass artist, Simon Waranch to turn into blown glass sculptures.

The sculptures will hang in the children’s museum, which is set to reopen this year. Additionally, the winning students and their families will be invited to the grand reopening ceremony.