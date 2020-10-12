MUGS donates trailer full of toys to Salvation Army toy drive

The Salvation Army met the group at the MUGS fields with a box truck Wednesday to pick up the load.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland United Girls Softball Association are stepping up to ensure all children in West Texas have a Merry Christmas.

The group wanted to contribute to the NewsWest 9 United Supermarket Salvation Army Toy Drive. Before their gift, there had been a very low turnout.

"We had a tournament this past weekend -- a competitive tournament and we decided to make it a toy drive. I know there are a lot of needy people right now so we wanted to do something for families in need," Rick Maddox, M.U.G.S. President said.

