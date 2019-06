MIDLAND, Texas — The midland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Johnathon Ray Miller, 24.

Miller was last seen by his mother three weeks ago at Oceans Behavioral Center in Hobbs, NM.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’7” and 160 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Miller has an ace of spades tattoo on his left calve.

If you have any information please contact the Midland Police Department at 685-7108.