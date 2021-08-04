Month of Giving raises $153,000 for West Texas Food Bank

The West Texas Food Bank says this will allow them to provide over 614,000 meals across the Permian Basin.

TEXAS, USA — The Month of Giving raised over $150,000 for the West Texas Food Bank in March.

Jersey Mike's partnered with the non-profit for the 11th annual Month of Giving to gather donations, and finished off the month by donating 100% of their profits from March 31 to the food bank.

In addition to this, the Silva Law Group, Fernelius Simon, AmblerLaw and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers association all teamed up to match the funds, meaning the total raised came out to $153,000.

The West Texas Food Bank says this will allow them to provide over 614,000 meals across the Permian Basin.

“I am so grateful to Jersey Mike’s and everyone involved in the match for helping us blow our goals out of the water,” Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank said in a press release. “Hunger is a year round issue, and to have an opportunity to highlight hunger in West Texas at a time when funds are usually down is an amazing opportunity. Thank you to everyone who came out and enjoyed a delicious Jersey Mike’s Sub!”