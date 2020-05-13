MIDLAND, Texas — A mobile prayer vigil is being held at Midland College on Wednesday night from seven to eight p.m. in honor of Midland community leaders.

Cars will meet at the south parking lot of the Chaparral Center beginning at 7 p.m. where they'll be led in an invocation and a song.

Former Stonegate Fellowship minister and Executive Director of the Mabee Foundation Mike Goeke will give the invocation and Craig King, Worship Minister at Stonegate Fellowship, will lead the song.

The event will be broadcast on Facebook live for those who wish to participate but cannot attend.

After the song and invocation, the mobile portion of the vigil will be held at around 7:30 p.m on Wednesday night.

Attendees are asked to remain in their cars at all times, they will be able to view the song and invocation through the live broadcast on Facebook and will then be given instructions on how to circle the campus and exit safely.

Signs will be placed around the route with the names of the Midland leaders that the vigil is being held for, along with signs featuring specific prayer requests from each leader.

On their Facebook page the group states "As our leaders find themselves in a state of fatigue, it is our job to step in and hold them up when they are tired, much like Aaron held up the arms of Moses."

