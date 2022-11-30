Mobile giving tree helps provide Christmas for foster children

The tree will be taken to local businesses, where people can pick up a wish list for a foster child.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Wednesday the first mobile giving tree in the Permian Basin went up at the Heritage USA Federal Credit Union in Midland.

The credit union is partnering with One Accord for Kids to help make sure foster children in the area have a Christmas too.

This tree will travel to different businesses and allow people to pick an ornament from the tree. From there they can purchase the wish list items.

Once the wish list has been purchased, items can be brought to the credit union.

"We've got trees up to collect toys, we've got businesses doing toys and clothes but we don't have anyone doing hats, gloves and scarves and these are a critical part to keeping kids warm in the winter time," said Matt Waller with One Accord for Kids.

The credit union will be accepting donations until Dec. 10.