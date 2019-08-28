MIDLAND, Texas — The 35th season of Miss Cayce's Christmas Store will welcome visitors with their Grand Reveal on September 5.

This year's theme is "Cheers to 35 Years and More."

Another new theme that will attract guests is the "Vintage Retro Christmas," a throwback with a Dean Martin vibe.

Shoppers will even have the chance to see this year's themed tree "The Grinch Stole Christmas But Miss Cayce Found it."

This whimsical event will take place at Miss Cayce's Christmas Store at 10AM at 1012 Andrews Highway.