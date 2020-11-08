Ministry presents check to Family Promise of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Family Promise of Midland received a special check from Anointed Women Ministry Inc. on August 10.
The ministry donated $7,000 to go towards computers and televisions for the non-profit's Day Center.
Family Promise has already raised funds for the first phase of the new construction project. This project includes the Day Center expansion as well as on-site administrative offices being added.
According to the non-profit, the combined cost of phases one and two will be $2 million.
Family Promise is working to end homelessness. If you are interested in helping in this mission or seeking help you can visit the non-profit's website.