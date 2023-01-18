Military Veteran Peer Network raising funds to bury unattended veterans from Midland

Unattended veterans are those who have no next of kin.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two Midland veterans need one last push to get to their final resting place.

The Military Veteran Peer Network is raising funds to bury these two "unattended veterans".

Unattended veterans are those who have no next of kin.

David McGivney was a construction worker and a pavement maintenance specialist. He served from 1970-1974 and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

George Thomas served in the Marine Corps as a rifleman from 1984-1990. He received a number of awards, including a Meritorious Unit Commendation and a rifle expert badge.

The network is asking the community to come together to raise funds to get these men cremated and laid to rest at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene.

Donations can be made to American Heritage Funeral Home in honor of McGivney and Thomas. You can call 432-563-9767.

The total cost of funds is $3,500.