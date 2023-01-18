x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Military Veteran Peer Network raising funds to bury unattended veterans from Midland

Unattended veterans are those who have no next of kin.
Credit: Military Veteran Peer Network

MIDLAND, Texas — Two Midland veterans need one last push to get to their final resting place.

The Military Veteran Peer Network is raising funds to bury these two "unattended veterans".

Unattended veterans are those who have no next of kin.

David McGivney was a construction worker and a pavement maintenance specialist. He served from 1970-1974 and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

George Thomas served in the Marine Corps as a rifleman from 1984-1990. He received a number of awards, including a Meritorious Unit Commendation and a rifle expert badge.

The network is asking the community to come together to raise funds to get these men cremated and laid to rest at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene.

Donations can be made to American Heritage Funeral Home in honor of McGivney and Thomas. You can call 432-563-9767.

The total cost of funds is $3,500.

#HometownHeroes Two veterans recently passed away here in the Permian Basin. George Thomas served in the Marine Corps...

Posted by Alex Cammarata on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Museum of the Southwest hold classes in honor of Chinese New Year

Before You Leave, Check This Out