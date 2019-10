MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland community will be remembering one of their own on October 9.

Midlanders are invited to the Midland County Sheriff's Office at 4:30 p.m. to honor Sergeant Mike Naylor.

Naylor was shot and killed in the line of duty on October 9, 2014 while serving a warrant on a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

