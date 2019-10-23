MIDLAND, Texas — Stonegate Fellowship is working to support veterans in the Permian Basin by bringing in the Mighty Oaks Warrior Program.

The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 26.

Mighty Oaks is a faith-based veteran service organization that teaches combat veterans struggling with PTSD how to get beyond combat trauma.

The conference is also open to first responders.

"They don't really want to open up to a pastor or a counselor or whoever, nut they will open up and they will talk to someone who has actually been on the front lines and been in battle and serving as a police or firefighter," said Larry Gilbert, the Executive Pastor for Stonegate Fellowship.

"That's why this conference is so important, because it's actually going to be run by their brothers and sisters that have actually been on the front lines in Afghanistan and Iraq and on the streets protecting us."

