Midland’s Westridge Park set for expansion

MIDLAND, Texas — There is certainly plenty of activity located at Westridge Park in Midland, and the area is now set to expand even further.

The Midland Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved about 38 acres located northeast of the intersection of Leisure and South Loop 250. With houses and development in the area having grown, the need for more usage has become apparent, so citizens can expect many types of services.

"So it's under a PD, which is a planned development district,” said Planning Division Manager Elizabeth Shaughnessy. “And I believe it's going to be for a mixed use, which is, they have housing, retails and office space in there. I think they are going to be developing in phases, but we don't know exactly what will be going in yet."