Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry seeking donations for building repairs

The ministry says their building is sinking and the floor is cracking due to a broken foundation.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for donations and support from the public.

In a post on the organization's Facebook page, the ministry stated that its current building, located at 1401 Orchard Lane, is in need of major repairs.

The ministry says the building is sinking, the walls are separating and the floor is cracking due to a broken foundation.

These repairs would come at a cost of around $68,000.

Unfortunately, the ministry says insurance won't cover the cost of the repairs because the issues aren't the result of a specific incident.

So the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for support from the public to help repair their building and continue their mission.

If you are interested in helping the non-profit, you can donate to them via their Facebook page or send a check made out to Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry at the following address:

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry

1401 Orchard Ln

Midland, TX 79701

You can also drop the donation off in person from 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.