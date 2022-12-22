Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry serves hot meals and gifts to the community

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry served hot meals to the community and gave gifts to women and children.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Thursday, the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry did what they did best: serve meals to the community.

For executive director Nancy Ivy, this spirit of service to the community has been in her family for a long time.

“We’ve been doing this over thirty years. My mom and my dad, which is Mariano and Mary Sr., they started the ministry with a calling from the lord and my parents have done this over thirty years. They’re in heaven already but we will continue the ministry, we will continue their legacy as preaching the gospel but as well as feeding the community,” Ivy said.

Those that come to the soup kitchen don’t wait in a line to get food at a counter or anything. They’re seated at tables and served their food by volunteers.

This helps the soup kitchen emphasize that they’re here to serve.

They want people to feel cared for.

“We feel welcomed and of course loved. My kids come regularly and we also, but Mr. Nancy and Mr. Jason, no judgement. And they always open their doors for anybody and everybody.” said Corina Perez, a recipient at the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry.

With Christmas right around the corner, on their way out children were given gifts and women were gifted purses as well. These purses were filled with toiletries and feminine products as a result of the ministry's "Purses for a Purpose" fundraiser.