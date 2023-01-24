Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry helps residents stay warm, fed on cold days

The kitchen is open on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — People showed up to the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry on Tuesday for food, warmth and prayer.

"It's just somewhere to get warm, and the soup kitchen is just really awesome," said Gail Cavin, a soup kitchen visitor.

Nancy Ivy, who runs the kitchen, is happy to help out those in need on cold days and every day.

"We're keeping people warm and fed," said Ivy. "A lot more people come out in the cold just because they're needing warm clothes, they're needing gloves, they're needing scarves, anything that will keep them warm."

The clothing is extra important on chilly days like these to keep families warm, and the soup kitchen is always in need of more.

"Any kind of clothing, from top to bottom, will be helpful around these cold temperatures," said Ivy.

You can donate clothes directly to the the ministry.

On the menu Tuesday was stew, perfect for the wintery weather.

"I make it fresh every day, and right now I made my green bean stew with potatoes and Spanish rice," said Ivy. "Who doesn't like that. It's just a warm, hearty meal to keep them going for the rest of the day."

Something all worthwhile to the people that make meals, clothes and prayer happen.