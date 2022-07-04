Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry hosts 'Fun in the Sun with a Cop'

The event will feature a 16 foot water slide, popsicles and goodies as well as local law enforcement vehicles.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry will be hosting a free fun event for children on July 15.

Fun in the Sun with a Cop will feature a 16 foot water slide, popsicles and goodies from 1 to 3 p.m.

Local law enforcement will have police and sheriff cruisers, SWAT cars and a fire truck out as well.

This event is free but children must be accompanied by a parent at all times. If you are planning on enjoying the water slide you should make sure to bring a towel.