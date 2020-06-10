Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry fully reopens dining area

The soup kitchen has been working through a curbside service since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the area.

MIDLAND, Texas — After months with the dining area closed, the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry welcomed people in to eat inside for the first time on Oct. 6.

To help keep everyone safe while dining, organizers have added extra tables to allow people to spread out more easily, and provided sanitizing stations.

Visitors can dine from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

The soup kitchen says it will also have clothing available for those who need it.

For more information on the soup kitchen's mission to help feed the hungry, or to help them in their efforts, you can visit their Facebook page.