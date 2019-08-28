MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Shared Spaces held its second annual State of the Nonprofits on August 28.

The presentation served as an opportunity to encourage local business owners to work with nonprofits through collaboration, volunteerism and financial support.

Featured was a presentation by Dini Spheris, a nonprofit consulting firm present in Houston and Dallas.

"The nonprofits have the unique challenge facing volunteers, their interests, the way that they engage and the way that nonprofits and for profits can collaborate and come together to address some of those situations and some of those issues in our community," said Autumn Vest, the Executive Director of Midland Shared Spaces.

According to Vest, there are around 250 charitable organizations in Midland County, both for and nonprofit.