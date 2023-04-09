Midland restaurant has special Hawaiian-themed brunch to aid Maui disaster victims

Local restaurant Curb Side Bistro held a special "Ohana Brunch" to help victims in Maui.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — We know how generous West Texans can be here in the Permian Basin.

But that generosity doesn't have to stop in West Texas.

On Saturday, Curb Side Bistro wanted to extend that generosity to Maui, as they held their "Ohana Brunch", which had special Hawaiian-themed items on the menu, including Hawaiian Pancakes, Loco Moco and Stuffed French Toast.

Midland make plans for BRUNCH at CSB! Come support an amazing cause. We open at 11 friends! #brunch #midland #odessa #sliders #fries #yas Posted by Curb Side Bistro on Saturday, September 2, 2023

But that’s not all, 10 percent of the proceeds from the brunch go to support relief in Maui.

“We were just kind of spit balling back and forth about what we wanted to do for a brunch idea," Chantel Ramirez, general manager at the Curbside Bistro in Midland, said. "And it [Ohana Brunch] came up and we both believe it’s really important to witness and acknowledge all communities when they’re walking through tragedies and we’ve seen this and wanted to do what we could to help and this is how we could do it.”

Those in the West Texas community who have been to Maui especially understand how much of a blow the fires were to the Maui community.

“It’s kind of one of those things, you had to be there to know exactly what was lost there," Midland resident Jeff Carrasco said. "I mean we went there, on a vacation, ended up being a proposal to my wife.”

But regardless of whether or not they’ve been to Maui, plenty of Midland residents came out to show their support during the brunch.

Showing that West Texan generosity knows no bounds.

“It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful to see people actually care and give back and want to help out. Curb Side Bistro owner Alejandro Barrientos said. "And it’s beautiful that it’s for a community that is so far away but people still resonate.”