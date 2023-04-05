Midland reminding citizens of several rules at city parks

Parking in the grassy areas of parks is prohibited, even if only for temporary purposes, such as loading and unloading. To protect the turf and irrigation systems better, vehicles should always remain in parking lots or on roads at all times.

The Parks Division welcomes events at all city parks, but groups of 25 or more must register with the parks, including, but not limited to, birthday parties, egg hunts or car shows. Not only does this help prevent conflicting events at the same park, but additional permits might also be required depending on the proposed activities. To register, call the Parks Office at 432-685-7356.

Water activities or attractions and the staking of equipment, such as portable tents and jumpers, are never allowed in parks.